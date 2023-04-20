Home » THEY CARRY OUT A CAMPAIGN ABOUT DATING WITHOUT VIOLENCE « cde News
News

THEY CARRY OUT A CAMPAIGN ABOUT DATING WITHOUT VIOLENCE « cde News

by admin
THEY CARRY OUT A CAMPAIGN ABOUT DATING WITHOUT VIOLENCE « cde News


CIUDAD DEL ESTE – Seventh, eighth and ninth grade students from CDE’s Medalla Milagrosa school were visited. 122 adolescents participated.

Representatives of the Ministry of Women in coordination with the Department of Health Promotion of the Tenth Health Region and the Regional Hospital of Ciudad del Este, visited seventh, eighth and ninth grade students from the CDE Miraculous Medal school. 122 adolescents participated.

The activity was carried out within the framework of the “Healthy School” Strategy with the aim of providing assistance, guidance and accompaniment to young people between the ages of 14 and 21 who live or have experienced situations of physical, emotional or sexual violence with their partners.

The professionals also offered care to the families of the victims of violence.

comment

comment

previous article INTERVENTOR OF THE PJC REGIONAL PENITENTIARY ORGANIZES SNACK FOR CHILDREN IN THE AREA







See also  Guangxi: Strictly investigate the infringement of "Bingdundun" to protect the intellectual property rights of the Olympic Games_Sign_Key_Product Production

You may also like

STEIBI adjusts details for its Ordinary General Assembly

Gustavo Petro’s daughter attacked Laura Ojeda, the girlfriend...

Meeting between President Petro and Senator Valencia due...

Chengdu fulfills dreams and goes to youth covenant_Guangming.com

Prison emergency, more than double the number of...

Agricultural transformation and sustainable rural development topics of...

Motorcyclists would have to renew their license every...

Sangiuliano, ‘at work to find funds for the...

The meeting of the central sighting of the...

Dani Alves asked the Prosecutor’s Office to release...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy