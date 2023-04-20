THEY CARRY OUT A CAMPAIGN ABOUT DATING WITHOUT VIOLENCE « cde News

CIUDAD DEL ESTE – Seventh, eighth and ninth grade students from CDE’s Medalla Milagrosa school were visited. 122 adolescents participated.

Representatives of the Ministry of Women in coordination with the Department of Health Promotion of the Tenth Health Region and the Regional Hospital of Ciudad del Este, visited seventh, eighth and ninth grade students from the CDE Miraculous Medal school. 122 adolescents participated.

The activity was carried out within the framework of the “Healthy School” Strategy with the aim of providing assistance, guidance and accompaniment to young people between the ages of 14 and 21 who live or have experienced situations of physical, emotional or sexual violence with their partners.

The professionals also offered care to the families of the victims of violence.

