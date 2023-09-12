FDA Approves Updated COVID-19 Vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech Effective Against Omicron

FDA Approves Updated COVID-19 Vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given its stamp of approval to the updated COVID-19 vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech on Monday. These vaccines are designed to be effective against the contagious omicron XBB.1.5 variant, which is currently circulating.

In a statement, the FDA noted that these updated formulas have been created to specifically target the variants that are currently in circulation and provide better protection against the severe consequences of the disease. The new vaccines have been authorized for emergency use in individuals aged 6 months to 11 years and approved for those 12 years and older.

As part of the FDA’s update, the original bivalent Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are no longer authorized for use in the United States. Pfizer/BioNTech explained that the “season’s vaccine” is now indicated as a single dose for most individuals aged 5 and older. Children under 5 years of age may also be eligible for additional doses if they have not completed a three-dose series with previous formulations.

“This decision comes at a time when COVID-19 cases are increasing once again,” said Albert Bourla, President and CEO of Pfizer. The pharmaceutical company expressed hope that the vaccine will be available in the coming days after receiving the recommendation of public health authorities.

Following the FDA’s approval, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, an independent group of experts that advises the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the updated vaccines and provide recommendations for their use.

The FDA confirmed that the advisory group is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, raising the possibility of the vaccines being available in a few days at certain pharmacies and doctors’ offices.

“Vaccination remains essential for public health and continued protection against the serious consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death,” said Peter Marks, Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the FDA. Marks further emphasized that the updated vaccines have met the agency’s rigorous scientific standards for safety, efficacy, and manufacturing quality.

Citizens can be assured that these vaccines have undergone thorough scientific scrutiny and are safe and effective in accordance with the FDA’s guidelines.

(With information from EFE)

