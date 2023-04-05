There are 13 detainees for their links to the corruption plots in the CVG.

Through his twitter account, the Vice President of Communication, Culture and Tourism, Freddy Ñáñez, indicated that during the early hours of this Wednesday the presentation hearing of 13 detainees was held for their connection to the corruption plots in the CVG and Cartones de Venezuela.

These are the names of the 13 detainees

Those detained include: Hugo Cabezas, Pedro Maldonado, Edgar Sánchez, Felipe Contreras, Lino Mora, Tulio Medina, Carlos Moreno, Johan Sequera, Isaac Mohamad, and Nestor Astudillo.

Presentation of those allegedly involved in the CVG corruption plot.

