Home News They carry out a presentation hearing for those detained for alleged corruption in the CVG
News

They carry out a presentation hearing for those detained for alleged corruption in the CVG

by admin
They carry out a presentation hearing for those detained for alleged corruption in the CVG

There are 13 detainees for their links to the corruption plots in the CVG.

Arrested for corruption plots in the CVG.

Through his twitter account, the Vice President of Communication, Culture and Tourism, Freddy Ñáñez, indicated that during the early hours of this Wednesday the presentation hearing of 13 detainees was held for their connection to the corruption plots in the CVG and Cartones de Venezuela.

These are the names of the 13 detainees

Those detained include: Hugo Cabezas, Pedro Maldonado, Edgar Sánchez, Felipe Contreras, Lino Mora, Tulio Medina, Carlos Moreno, Johan Sequera, Isaac Mohamad, and Nestor Astudillo.

arrested
Presentation of those allegedly involved in the CVG corruption plot.
arrested
CVG.

Also read:

Covid-19 in Venezuela: 13 cases in the country this Monday, April 3, 2023

What is your reaction?

It saddens me

It saddens me

Avatar of Dorielys Alzolar

Graduated in Social Communication from the UBV Monagas. Nicole and Stephanie’s mother

See also  Focus on Smart Expo | Dassault Group partners with Chongqing University to build an industry-university-research innovation platform_System

You may also like

First Observation丨General Secretary’s Speech When Planting Trees Paints...

Still sagging at the former Lucchesi factory, the...

The government coalition protested the decision of the...

Is there purgatory? A discussion of the Catholic...

guidelines no. 3/2022 of the EDPB

Election schedule in Punjab continues

Government Secretariat did not give permission to Providencia...

How to furnish your home in a more...

We will sit on the throne of Lahore...

The obligatory nature of psychological assessment for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy