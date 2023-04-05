Home News Inflation in March was 13.34%, the highest in 24 years
News

Inflation in March was 13.34%, the highest in 24 years

by admin
Inflation in March was 13.34%, the highest in 24 years

The National Administrative Department of Statistics (Dane) revealed that inflation for March was 13.34%, that is, 4.81 percentage points higher than that reported in the same period of the previous year, when it was 8.53%. .

According to Dane, the monthly behavior of the total Consumer Price Index (CPI) in March is mainly explained by the monthly variation of the Lodging, water, electricity, gas and other fuels and Food and non-alcoholic beverages divisions. The greatest variations occurred in the Miscellaneous goods and services divisions (1.62%) and Furniture, articles for the home and for ordinary household maintenance (1.47%).

The Furniture, household items and ordinary household maintenance division registered a monthly variation of 1.47%, this being the second highest monthly variation. In March 2023, the largest price increases were registered in the subclasses: cleaning and maintenance products (1.91%), fridges, refrigerators and freezers (1.61%) and domestic service (1.57%). The only price decrease was reported in the subclass: other decoration items (-1.46%).

Information and communication registered a monthly variation of 0.04%, this being the lowest monthly variation. In March 2023, there was a price increase in the subclass of mobile telephony equipment, similar and repair (0.53%), while the subclass of fixed and mobile communication services and internet provision did not present variation.

In March 2023, the largest contributions to the monthly variation in the twelve divisions of the total CPI were registered in the following subclasses: fresh fruit with 0.11 percentage points, imputed rent with 0.10 percentage points and fuel for vehicles with 0. 09 percentage points. The subclasses with the lowest contributions were: tomato with -0.04 percentage points, potatoes with -0.03 percentage points and onion with -0.01 percentage points.

See also  Bailu season turns cooler and enters autumn process map tells you where the footsteps of autumn have gone

Year-to-date variation (January-March 2023)

Between January and March 2023, the variation of the total CPI was 4.56%. This variation was 0.20 higher than that reported in the same period of the previous year, when it was 4.36%.

The year-to-date behavior of the total CPI in March 2023 (4.56%) was mainly explained by the year-to-date variation of the Food and non-alcoholic beverages and Transportation divisions.

You may also like

First Observation丨General Secretary’s Speech When Planting Trees Paints...

Still sagging at the former Lucchesi factory, the...

The government coalition protested the decision of the...

Is there purgatory? A discussion of the Catholic...

guidelines no. 3/2022 of the EDPB

Election schedule in Punjab continues

Government Secretariat did not give permission to Providencia...

How to furnish your home in a more...

We will sit on the throne of Lahore...

The obligatory nature of psychological assessment for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy