The National Administrative Department of Statistics (Dane) revealed that inflation for March was 13.34%, that is, 4.81 percentage points higher than that reported in the same period of the previous year, when it was 8.53%. .

According to Dane, the monthly behavior of the total Consumer Price Index (CPI) in March is mainly explained by the monthly variation of the Lodging, water, electricity, gas and other fuels and Food and non-alcoholic beverages divisions. The greatest variations occurred in the Miscellaneous goods and services divisions (1.62%) and Furniture, articles for the home and for ordinary household maintenance (1.47%).

The Furniture, household items and ordinary household maintenance division registered a monthly variation of 1.47%, this being the second highest monthly variation. In March 2023, the largest price increases were registered in the subclasses: cleaning and maintenance products (1.91%), fridges, refrigerators and freezers (1.61%) and domestic service (1.57%). The only price decrease was reported in the subclass: other decoration items (-1.46%).

Information and communication registered a monthly variation of 0.04%, this being the lowest monthly variation. In March 2023, there was a price increase in the subclass of mobile telephony equipment, similar and repair (0.53%), while the subclass of fixed and mobile communication services and internet provision did not present variation.

In March 2023, the largest contributions to the monthly variation in the twelve divisions of the total CPI were registered in the following subclasses: fresh fruit with 0.11 percentage points, imputed rent with 0.10 percentage points and fuel for vehicles with 0. 09 percentage points. The subclasses with the lowest contributions were: tomato with -0.04 percentage points, potatoes with -0.03 percentage points and onion with -0.01 percentage points.

Year-to-date variation (January-March 2023)

Between January and March 2023, the variation of the total CPI was 4.56%. This variation was 0.20 higher than that reported in the same period of the previous year, when it was 4.36%.

The year-to-date behavior of the total CPI in March 2023 (4.56%) was mainly explained by the year-to-date variation of the Food and non-alcoholic beverages and Transportation divisions.