A 24-year-old man, who was required for the crime of Qualified and Aggravated Theft, was captured by the Neiva Metropolitan Police.

His capture occurred at Carrera 21 with Calle 26 del Canaima, where Kevin Steeven Velasco Perdomo “Cabezas”, 24 years old, resident of the Los Alpes neighborhood, was arrested, who at the time of verifying his identity document registered an arrest warrant. in force issued by a court for the execution of sentences and measures in the city of Neiva, with the purpose of serving a sentence of 21 months in prison.

This subject, according to the investigative process carried out in coordination with the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, was found responsible for the facts in which, using a firearm, he stole a motorcycle from a motorcycle taxi driver in the San Carlos de la city ​​of Neiva on January 27, 2021.

“Cabezas” who also records 04 judicial notes 01 for homicide, 2 for theft and one for illegal possession of firearms; He was left at the disposal of the competent authority, who, given that he was already sentenced for the facts cited in advance, will be transferred to a penitentiary center in order to serve the sentence imposed.