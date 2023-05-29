Home » They clarify that the Public Procurement Law does not make a distinction between regulations on procedures in transition
News

They clarify that the Public Procurement Law does not make a distinction between regulations on procedures in transition

by admin
They clarify that the Public Procurement Law does not make a distinction between regulations on procedures in transition

The Public Procurement Law does not make any distinction nor does it have specific regulations, nor does the General Budget Law of the Nation, with respect to public procurement procedures in times of transition, the head of the National Directorate of Public Procurement clarified this Monday. , Pablo Seitz.

He explained that there is a limit to budget execution of 60%, in this transition year until August, but it is not directly linked to the calls for bids to define with whom to sign a contract.

Finally, in terms of numbers, he replied that there is not an anomalous situation in general, neither in the number of contracting processes nor in the amount of contracting processes, if this period is compared with similar periods of previous transition years. The figures are the same or even lower.





See also  Jiashan County comprehensively strengthens the construction of people’s courts and "shared court e-stations"

You may also like

45 percent agree that Palmer’s departure from the...

MORE THAN 500 DRIVERS FINED FOR THE ROAD...

Eight members of the Farc dissidents fall in...

Xtract One Technologies Announces Resignation of Victoria Calvert...

Why is sleep apnea in childhood associated with...

Taufkirchen creates more space for the youngest

Why the government is accommodating the recession

Announcement of players for the camp starting from...

To prison involved in the theft of hydrocarbons...

Boron One Reports AGM Results

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy