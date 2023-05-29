They clarify that the Public Procurement Law does not make a distinction between regulations on procedures in transition

The Public Procurement Law does not make any distinction nor does it have specific regulations, nor does the General Budget Law of the Nation, with respect to public procurement procedures in times of transition, the head of the National Directorate of Public Procurement clarified this Monday. , Pablo Seitz.

He explained that there is a limit to budget execution of 60%, in this transition year until August, but it is not directly linked to the calls for bids to define with whom to sign a contract.

Finally, in terms of numbers, he replied that there is not an anomalous situation in general, neither in the number of contracting processes nor in the amount of contracting processes, if this period is compared with similar periods of previous transition years. The figures are the same or even lower.