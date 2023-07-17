They criticize Poncho Zuleta for denying a fan a photo

A controversy was generated on social networks after the minstrel Poncho Zuleta denied a photograph to a fan, who apparently waited for him for several hours at a concert, a fact that has sparked strong criticism from followers of the ‘Golden Lung’ and lovers of vallenato.

It is about the young artist Diego Gómez, who mentioned that his dream was not to take a picture with the interpreter, but that he wanted to sing with him.

“Well, I wasn’t going to ask him for a photo, I wanted to fulfill my dream of singing with one of the last remaining minstrelsbut hey, normal, one day I dream of meeting them and showing that you don’t need to ride with them to get ahead”, wrote the young man.

At the same time, he thanked Poncho Zuleta for his contribution to Vallenato folklore. “In the same way, my respects for the teacher and I thank you for contributing so much to this beautiful genre”he said, for which many have applauded his humility.

Some followers have expressed their displeasure at the attitude of the renowned singer with his fanatic. “It has always been like this: despot, guache, but the fanaticism of the people does not allow us to see further”, “That boy is a singer too and he does it very wellperhaps it was not his day or one never knows what happened there between the two of them “and”It would have been a frunita immediately he goes kissing”were some of the comments.

It should be noted that the exact date of the recording of the video that has been broadcast through the Vallenato portals on social networks is not known, since Poncho Zuleta is incapacitated after undergoing surgery on his right eye in Bogotá last week.

