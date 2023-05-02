Home » They deliver green and safe spaces in the Atonal neighborhood, Sonsonate
They deliver green and safe spaces in the Atonal neighborhood, Sonsonate

They deliver green and safe spaces in the Atonal neighborhood, Sonsonate

The Sonsonate mayor’s office delivered green and safe spaces at the site called Indio Atonal, located in the Atonal neighborhood, a monument that had been abandoned since 2001 and was dominated by crime, but has now been recovered by the new municipal administration.

The mayor of Sonsonate, Rafael Arévalo, expressed that “the importance of these interventions resides in their cultural value and in the recovery of public spaces that for years were dominated by gangs.”

Likewise, renovated spaces were delivered in parallel in the Triangulo 911 and Cruzona Belén sectors, a place close to the Balsamar, Vía Lilian, Angélica Norte and El Ángel neighborhoods.

These actions are part of the Sonsonate Construye – Green Spaces Program, whose purpose is to recover green spaces of symbolic value for the municipality.

