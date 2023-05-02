6
Von Boris Schmidt
75 years of Land Rover: From farm horse to draft horse
75 years of Land Rover
From farm horse to draft horse
A small, inconspicuous off-road vehicle made its debut at a motor show in Amsterdam in 1948. It is the beginning of an incredible success story. Today, the 3.35 meters has become an off-road vehicle brand with seven models.
