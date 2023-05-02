Home » Australia severely restricts e-cigarette sales
Health

by admin
AAustralia wants to severely limit the sale of e-cigarette devices and associated flavors. Health Minister Mark Butler on Tuesday criticized the “shameless” way in which e-cigarettes were being sold to schoolchildren disguised as highlighters so that they could put them in their pencil cases.

E-cigarettes were originally intended to be used for therapeutic purposes, to make it easier for people to quit smoking tobacco. “It was never intended as a product for recreational use. Especially not one aimed at the kids.” Butler warned, “Vaping is creating a generation of nicotine addiction in our communities.”

Adolescents who use e-cigarettes are three times more likely to use regular cigarettes. The government therefore wants to take measures to make e-cigarettes less attractive to young people.

problem in schools

For example, e-cigarettes should be offered less in retail outlets. So far, they’ve been sold alongside lollipops and chocolate bars, Butler said. The Minister spoke of the “biggest loophole” in Australian history.

The so-called vaping has become the most common behavioral problem in high schools and is also spreading in elementary schools. In future, therefore, e-cigarettes are to be given “pharmaceutical” packaging and simple flavors.

Disposable e-cigarettes for single use are also completely banned from the shelves. The import of e-cigarettes is only allowed if they are clearly intended for sale on prescription.

In addition, the permitted amount and content of nicotine in the liquids offered would be restricted. Otherwise, e-cigarettes would undo progress made in the fight against tobacco and nicotine. Measures like those in New Zealand, where smoking is practically banned for future generations, were ruled out by the minister for Australia.

