They denounce the use of the Armed Forces for “political persecution” in Venezuela – Diario La Hora

Nicolás Maduro, Chavista leader.

The Armed Forces are in total control of Chavismo, led by Nicolás Maduro. “The violent ones are clearly them (Chavismo),” said candidate María Corina Machado.

The Venezuelan opposition María Corina Machado, candidate for the October 22 primaries, denounced the incorporation of the Armed Forces of Venezuela in the “political persecution” against the candidates who travel the country in search of votes for the internal elections.

«This is a regime that is left with violence, but now, even incorporating or pretending to involve the Armed Forces Venezuelans in a pattern of political persecution. I think this is very serious,” said the opposition member in statements to the media on Monday.

The presidential candidate, who did not specify whether she was a victim of the persecution she denounced, asked the public and the media remain alert in the “next actions” that could occur in the interior of the country, where the 13 candidates are mobilizing who aspire to face Chavismo in the 2024 presidential elections.

“The primary is a peaceful, civic, citizen path,” said Machado, who emphasized that the events of persecution and intimidation reported by opponents throughout the country show that “the violent ones are clearly them (Chavismo)”.

Last Friday, the opposition accused the governor of Trujillo state (west), Chavista Gerardo Márquez, of order an attack against him, after a video that supports this complaint circulated on social networks.

At the end of an act with all the candidates for the internships, Machado said that this governor asked to be removed “by pain in the ass (blows)” if he visited that region, and assured that it is “an instruction that is being repeated in different parts of the country.”

The former deputy, favorite for the October elections, has been attacked with shouts and shoved on at least two occasions, during rallies, by groups supporting Chavismo. (EFE)