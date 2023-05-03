They dismantle an alleged network of extortionists in La Guajira

An investigation carried out by the authorities allowed the capture of three people who were allegedly part of a network of extortionists called ‘Yeiko’, which committed crimes in the department of La Guajira, especially in the municipalities of Albania and Maicao.

These are Jesús Alberto Olivares Suárez, alias Chucho, Adolfo Gutiérrez González and Dalneth Bonilla Acuña, who were detained by members of the National Police.

The authorities seized from the subjects two 9-millimeter pistol-type firearms, an IM-26 fragmentation grenade, and two cell phones.

The operation was carried out through five search warrants for properties located in the San José, Montebello and Galán de Maicao neighborhoods.

According to the authorities, the group had dedicated itself to the extortion of merchants and even owners of residences in poor neighborhoods.

In addition, other unions such as transporters, hoteliers, service stations and teachers were affected.

“This group has the modus operandi of hiring criminals who fire shots at the facades of commercial establishments and later intimidate their victims through text messages or extortion calls where they demanded a certain amount of money”said Colonel Edwin Alexander Vargas Pitacuar, commander of the La Guajira Police Department.

The detainees were left at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office to be presented before a guarantee control judge.