They find a body with bullet holes in La Loma

The authorities found the lifeless body of a man in the village of El Acueducto, located in the rural area of ​​the township of La Loma, jurisdiction of El Paso, in Cesar. At press time, the identity had not been established.

The body was found by the police authorities and presented two wounds caused by a firearm, which are presumed to be the cause of his death. The man was wearing a yellow sweater and dark pants at the time of discovery.

Faced with this tragic event, the authorities announced that a rigorous investigative process will be carried out to clarify the identity of the individual and determine the circumstances surrounding this violent act and the motive for his murder.

CTI personnel from the Prosecutor’s Office moved to the place of discovery to carry out urgent procedures on the body, and later it will be transferred to the Legal Medicine morgue to carry out the corresponding necropsy.

Por Yustin Varela

