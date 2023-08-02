Home » They find a body with bullet holes in La Loma
News

They find a body with bullet holes in La Loma

by admin
They find a body with bullet holes in La Loma

The authorities found the lifeless body of a man in the village of El Acueducto, located in the rural area of ​​the township of La Loma, jurisdiction of El Paso, in Cesar. At press time, the identity had not been established.

The body was found by the police authorities and presented two wounds caused by a firearm, which are presumed to be the cause of his death. The man was wearing a yellow sweater and dark pants at the time of discovery.

Faced with this tragic event, the authorities announced that a rigorous investigative process will be carried out to clarify the identity of the individual and determine the circumstances surrounding this violent act and the motive for his murder.

CTI personnel from the Prosecutor’s Office moved to the place of discovery to carry out urgent procedures on the body, and later it will be transferred to the Legal Medicine morgue to carry out the corresponding necropsy.

Por Yustin Varela

See also  Huada Community in Quanzhou: Sweet Laba Congee to Warm Neighborhoods

You may also like

Old cultural assets are brought to life

Turbat: Well-known footballer Mulla Baqir died after his...

Vermont SNAP Beneficiaries Granted Temporary Access to Hot...

Colombia is blocking blockade

Wang Yi Receives Formal Invitation to Visit Washington...

Generative artificial intelligence for office and team collaboration

The announcement of the Prime Minister to conduct...

Mauricio Salazar and Javier Marulanda formed the “Winning...

Ragwort destroys hay harvest: Hazardous waste instead of...

Ashes series draw, Moeen and Broad announce Test...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy