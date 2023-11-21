They identify a peasant leader as one of the victims of the massacre in Briceño

In the massacre in the rural area of ​​Briceño, The authorities have identified one of the three murdered farmers as Hugo Arley Muñoz Palacio, community leader and prominent member of the Las Auras Community Action Board. Muñoz Palacio was also part of the program to replace illicit crops in the region.

The social leader, recognized for his work on behalf of the community, lost his life in the midst of the recent armed attacks that have taken place in the area. According to the information provided by the farmers, armed men arrived at the village, where they detained five people, resulting in the murder of three of them.

Preliminary versions indicate that the victims were identified as collaborators of the opposing side in the context of the ongoing dispute between the Clan del Golfo and the Dissidents of the 36th front of the FARC. The illegal confrontation apparently is due to the fight for control of arms and drug trafficking in the region.

