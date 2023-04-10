



Azuay.- Judge of the Multicompetent Judicial Unit of the canton Until the snow imposed a preventive detention order against Agustín RM, for investigations as the alleged perpetrator of the taxi driver’s death Manrique Jaramillo Salazar56 years old.

The hearing to formulate charges against the defendant was held last weekend; the defendant will remain in the Center for Deprivation of Liberty (CPL) Azuay or known as Turi jail. The stage of fiscal investigation or deepening of the investigation was set for a period of 30 days.

According to investigations by the National Police, the taxi driver Manrique Jaramillo Salazar was hired in the city of Cuenca to transport passengers to the Sigsig canton. But, around 01:40 on Thursday April 6During the journey, in the Zhimbrug community located about 4 kilometers before reaching the cantonal center of Sígsig, the taxi was intercepted by another vehicle from which several unknown persons got out and subdued the driver and two passengers. The attack was violent against the taxi driver, who was beaten with his fists and was also attacked with a stone in the skull.

William Egas, chief of the Police Subzone of the Azuay, reported that during the act of violence that was perpetrated against the citizen Manrique Jaramillo Salazar, the perpetrators proceeded to rob the taxi. Upon learning of the crime, the National Police carried out an operation and also coordinated the assistance of an ambulance so that the injured person could be transferred to a Sigsig health home, where the victim’s death was confirmed shortly after. The police chief explained that the real circumstances of the crime entered the investigation process.

Uniformed of the National Directorate for the Investigation of Crimes Against Life, Violent Deaths, Disappearances, Kidnapping and Extortion they complied with the removal of the corpse and its subsequent transfer to the Forensic Center of the city of Cuenca, where the necropsy was carried out.

Miguel Jaramillo, the victim’s brother, reported that the last time he saw his loved one alive was at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday April 5, in the El Tejar sector, when his relative left his home to go to work; The next day, a call from the National Police alerted him that Manrique Jaramillo had died in Sígsig.

Last weekend, the relatives said their last goodbye to the driver Manrique Jaramillo Salazar. (YO)