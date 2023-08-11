Home » They locate an explosive in the home of a terrorist – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
They locate an explosive in the home of a terrorist

The Weapons and Explosives Division removed a 60 mm caliber mortar from the patio of the house of a terrorist, who lived in the Ateos canton, Sacacoyo, La Libertad.

Subsequently, the device was transferred to a safe place for its destruction, with the aim of not being a danger to the population.

The Police explained that this terrorist is already captured and will have to answer to justice with several years in jail.

The authorities remain alert in different parts of the country, in order to guarantee peace and tranquility to the population.

