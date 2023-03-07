Until $40 million Are the authorities willing to pay as a reward to citizens who provide information about the kidnappers of Amanda Arroyo Arrieta, 53 years oldwife of a rancher from the township of Zapatosa, municipality of Tamalameque, Cesar.

The announcement was made by the Government of Cesar, which explained that $10 million They are paid by the Mayor of Tamalameque.

Full Arrieta Stream two days after being kidnapped on the farm where he resides with his family in the village of La Esperanza of the aforementioned corregimiento.

The kidnappers introduced themselves as ELN members and then how Farc dissidentsaccording to the authorities.

The kidnappers would be ten armed men two of whom had told the family that they would be contacted.

“They tell Mr. Julio Segundo Muñoz Arroyo, the victim’s son, not to contact the authorities who called him in two days to talk to him.”indicated a legal source.

Amanda Arroyo is the first kidnapping victim in the Cesar department so far this year.