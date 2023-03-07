Home News They offer a reward for a housewife kidnapped in Tamalameque
News

They offer a reward for a housewife kidnapped in Tamalameque

by admin
They offer a reward for a housewife kidnapped in Tamalameque

Until $40 million Are the authorities willing to pay as a reward to citizens who provide information about the kidnappers of Amanda Arroyo Arrieta, 53 years oldwife of a rancher from the township of Zapatosa, municipality of Tamalameque, Cesar.

The announcement was made by the Government of Cesar, which explained that $10 million They are paid by the Mayor of Tamalameque.

Full Arrieta Stream two days after being kidnapped on the farm where he resides with his family in the village of La Esperanza of the aforementioned corregimiento.

The kidnappers introduced themselves as ELN members and then how Farc dissidentsaccording to the authorities.

The kidnappers would be ten armed men two of whom had told the family that they would be contacted.

“They tell Mr. Julio Segundo Muñoz Arroyo, the victim’s son, not to contact the authorities who called him in two days to talk to him.”indicated a legal source.

Amanda Arroyo is the first kidnapping victim in the Cesar department so far this year.

See also  Sangiuliano on the statues of San Casciano: "A new museum will be born"

You may also like

Unemployment | University students | Cheap

#FormezComunica n.192 – 22 February 2023

Statement of NATO-Turkey-Sweden-Finland meeting – Breaking world news...

Snam, a revolution in the name of IoT...

D2 / J15: Gbikinti intractable, the results of...

Red flags and tips

Yuan Jiajun, Hu Henghua, Wang Jiong and Zhang...

San Marino: Minister Urso meets Secretary of State...

Nigeria has a new president – TOGOTOPNEWS

Authorities will monitor the ‘Severo Scoundrel’ waffle shop...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy