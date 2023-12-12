Home » They present a request for precautionary measures before the IACHR in favor of Carlos Pinedo
News

They present a request for precautionary measures before the IACHR in favor of Carlos Pinedo

by admin
They present a request for precautionary measures before the IACHR in favor of Carlos Pinedo

Lawyers for the elected mayor of Santa Marta, Carlos Pinedo Cuellopresented before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), request for precautionary measures with the objective of protecting their rights to life and personal integrity, equality, the right to be elected and Political rights, established in the American Convention on Human Rights.

This was announced by the Firm Víctor Mosquera Marín Abogadosafter the presentation of the precautionary measures at the facilities of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights in Washington, United States.

As explained by the team of lawyers, the application Presents itself with foundation in what:

-“On October 20, 2023, Mr. Carlos Pinedo was threatened of death in his political headquarters and those responsible have not yet been found.”

You might be interested: Corpse of several days in La Castellana confronted Virna and Pinedo

-“The political party Force Citizen made the late registration of a new candidate, Mr. Jorge Sharpen it Appreciatewith the aggravating factor of being then still registered as a candidate the sister of Governor Carlos Caicedo, Mrs. Patricia Caicedowho was disqualified from registration, and in addition to not having resolved the appeals filed and not being within the terms established by article 31 of Statutory Law 1475 of 2011.”

– “Mr. Carlos Pinedo was elected as mayor of Santa Marta, complying with each and every one of the current legal and constitutional norms for their registration and election, within a democratic contest that must be equal and fair for all. Trying to unduly favor a candidate and a political party that does not comply with the previously established rules, that negligently does not observe the principle of prevention; violent rights politicians groups of eighty-five thousand two hundred and twenty-two (85,222) voters to be represented by Mr. Carlos Pinedo.”

See also  Jiaxing Intermediate People's Court held a theme education survey and research results exchange meeting

You may be interested in: The new faces in Pinedo’s cabinet

The Víctor Mosquera Marín Abogados Firm expressed that it rejects “the undue pressures of the President of the Republic of Colombia Gustavo Petro on their social networks about the judicial decisions that prevented a candidacy that did not meet the legal requirements for registration either due to family disability and/or extemporaneitythis is contrary to the convention, remembering that since Colombia is a Democratic State, respect for the principle of judicial independence and the separation of powers is essential, a principle enshrined in the Democratic Charter Inter-American in its preamble and second article.” It adds that “on this point, it is worth noting that Member States are responsible for organizing, carrying out and guaranteeing free and fair electoral processes,” the firm stated.

You may also like

Another confidant of Zhao Leji was found to...

The National Observatory on Public Work is born

Opposition protest against the abolition of the special...

US sanctions Sinaloa Cartel group for drug and...

ARC “Simón Bolívar”, the first oceanographic research vessel...

Xi Jinping and General Secretary of the Central...

Injured by a wild boar during a walk

He praised Fico and hinted that he wanted...

“Do not let retired military personnel enter”

Actress who first filed a complaint against Gérard...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy