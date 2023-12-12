They present a request for precautionary measures before the IACHR in favor of Carlos Pinedo

Lawyers for the elected mayor of Santa Marta, Carlos Pinedo Cuellopresented before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), request for precautionary measures with the objective of protecting their rights to life and personal integrity, equality, the right to be elected and Political rights, established in the American Convention on Human Rights.

This was announced by the Firm Víctor Mosquera Marín Abogadosafter the presentation of the precautionary measures at the facilities of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights in Washington, United States.

As explained by the team of lawyers, the application Presents itself with foundation in what:

-“On October 20, 2023, Mr. Carlos Pinedo was threatened of death in his political headquarters and those responsible have not yet been found.”

-“The political party Force Citizen made the late registration of a new candidate, Mr. Jorge Sharpen it Appreciatewith the aggravating factor of being then still registered as a candidate the sister of Governor Carlos Caicedo, Mrs. Patricia Caicedowho was disqualified from registration, and in addition to not having resolved the appeals filed and not being within the terms established by article 31 of Statutory Law 1475 of 2011.”

– “Mr. Carlos Pinedo was elected as mayor of Santa Marta, complying with each and every one of the current legal and constitutional norms for their registration and election, within a democratic contest that must be equal and fair for all. Trying to unduly favor a candidate and a political party that does not comply with the previously established rules, that negligently does not observe the principle of prevention; violent rights politicians groups of eighty-five thousand two hundred and twenty-two (85,222) voters to be represented by Mr. Carlos Pinedo.”

The Víctor Mosquera Marín Abogados Firm expressed that it rejects “the undue pressures of the President of the Republic of Colombia Gustavo Petro on their social networks about the judicial decisions that prevented a candidacy that did not meet the legal requirements for registration either due to family disability and/or extemporaneitythis is contrary to the convention, remembering that since Colombia is a Democratic State, respect for the principle of judicial independence and the separation of powers is essential, a principle enshrined in the Democratic Charter Inter-American in its preamble and second article.” It adds that “on this point, it is worth noting that Member States are responsible for organizing, carrying out and guaranteeing free and fair electoral processes,” the firm stated.

