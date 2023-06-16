Home » They propose the creation of a municipal industrial park in Hernandarias
They propose the creation of a municipal industrial park in Hernandarias

They propose the creation of a municipal industrial park in Hernandarias
The project was declared of district interest and would be built on municipal land of 125,000 m2.

The Municipal Board of Hernandarias gave the green light to the declaration of district interest for the construction of a municipal industrial park. The project, presented by councilman David Monzón, aims to attract investors, generate some 2,000 jobs and promote economic development.

The project to create a municipal industrial park aims to build 74 sheds, where industries that would generate thousands of direct jobs can be installed in the immediate term. The sheds would be built on municipal land with approximate dimensions of 250×500 meters. This property would accommodate 42 sheds of 20×50 meters and another 32 of 20×40 meters.

“The lack of infrastructure was always our deficit. With this proposal, we will have the solution to this problem, and with the strategic location of this approach, we will have quick access to the second bridge that joins Brazil and an easy export of what is produced in the future municipal industrial park”, the mayor had expressed in the presentation of the minutes.

The initiative was declared of district interest by the legislative body. “With the unanimous support of my colleagues from the Municipal Board, the mayor (Nelson Cano) and trusting in the incoming government, we will achieve this goal (…) Through Itaipu Binacional and the Governor’s Office of Alto Paraná, this tool can be built , which will be the engine of the development of Hernandarias”, pointed out Monzón.

Once this investment is completed, the municipality will be able to promote itself as a development pole with unique attractions, which could result in the generation of more than 2,000 direct jobs.

As an incentive, it is proposed that businessmen have free usufruct of the facilities for a period of 2 years, in exchange for hiring 30 employees and the obligation that 70% of the workforce be local, that is, from Hernandarias.

In addition, it is proposed to grant a relevant role to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce to seek other tax incentives, through a joint collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce and the Ministry of Finance, among other relevant actors.

In ordinary session, the declaration request was approved, which represents an important milestone for the town and is expected to boost economic growth, provide job opportunities and encourage investment attraction, turning the municipality into a true industrial hub.

