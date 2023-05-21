They proudly represent us in South American athletics

Julian Andres Santa

Risaraldense athletics continues to stand out in the best way and this time by contributing two of its athletes to the Colombian team that competes in the U-20 South American Championship that will be held in Bogotá this weekend. They are Yesenia Sánchez, in the 4×100 meter relay, and Jean Carlos Mosquera, who will be in action in the long jump.

“I will give my best”

From the Colombian capital this manifested Jean Carlos Mosquera: “I am very happy for the call to participate in this competition. Thank you very much first of all to God for helping me in everything, to my coach who helps me a lot and especially to the Risaraldense Athletics League who always support me in the championships. I am going to do my best to try to leave my country and my department at the top of the podium”.

“I did it by surpassing myself every day”

For his part, with fewer words but without hiding his joy and pride in his fruitful sporting process, this was said Yesenia Sánchez: “I am super happy to be here in the South American. The truth is that I did not expect it and I managed to overcome myself every day and think big and that is why I can be here in this international competition”.

Refferents for new talents

Jose Zapata, president of the Risaraldense Athletics League, adds: “Dfrom the liga we feel very happy and proud to have two of our representatives in this SudAmerican, we hope that they give their best and that they be the benchmark for other young people in our department, who have extraordinary talents and in different places in Risaralda, to improve y keep working hard.”

They hope that the support will be greater

“QMay this be a call to attention to the territorial entities of our department, that is, the municipal mayoralties, so that they can also be linked to these sports processes y not to leave everything in the hands of the leagues, but also to be a constant accompaniment and not intermittent as has been presented in some municipalities that sometimes support and others that never support. THaving an athlete from a municipality in the Colombian National Team is an honor and I believe that the resources exist through the sports stamps in each of the municipalities, so that is the invitation what we do”, pointed out the president of the Risaralda league.

Given:

let’s remember that Yesenia Sánchez recently won two gold medals in the final of the Intercollegiate Games, one in the 200-meter dash and the other in the 4×100-meter relay.