They ratify sentence against Jaime Saade for the murder of Nancy Mestre

On May 1, 2023, Jaime Saade was captured in Brazil, accused of abusing and murdering Nancy Mestre in Barranquilla on January 1, 1994; However, since then the defense of the man, who settled abroad and even started a family, has sought a way to ensure that he does not pay the 24-year sentence that awaits him in Colombia, for which he would have requested the prescription of the conviction filed in absentia in 1996.

However, Saade’s lawyers were unable to convince the Colombian justice, so in the last few hours the Barranquilla Superior Court denied the statute of limitations, and thus the 24-year sentence for the murder of Nancy Mestre, the which was initially 27 years old, but in May 2021 a magistrate reduced it.

“In this case, for this purpose, the term that Mr. Saade Cormane was deprived of liberty before the Brazilian authorities between January 29, 2020 and October 9, 2020, when he regained his freedom, must be discounted, which indicates that with crystal clear clarity the sentence of 23 years, 3 months and 11 days in prison remains to be served until the date of the appealed order”, indicates the decision of the Superior Court of Barranquilla.

Jaime Saade was captured twice

In 2020, 26 years after the death of Nancy Mestre, Jaime Saade was captured in Brazil, however, the requests made by the young woman’s relatives were rejected, so Saade, who settled abroad after the crime, he remained for several years at liberty.

It was not until April 18, 2023, that the justice system in Brazil ordered Saade’s extradition to Colombia, where he was sentenced in absentia to 27 years in prison in 1996, after a judge found him guilty of rape. and subsequent murder of 18-year-old Nancy Mestre in 1994.

Since then, Saade’s defense has tried to hinder the process with different requests, seeking that the Colombian not return to the country to serve his sentence, but after the court’s ruling, Saade is expected to be extradited to Colombia after 29 years of crime that generated indignation in Colombia.

Death of Nancy Mestre

The death of Nancy Mestre was recorded after on December 31, 1993, after finishing a family reunion, the 18-year-old asked her father for permission to share the night with her boyfriend, Jaime Saade, a request that was accepted with the condition that he would have to return to the house before 3:00 am, which finally did not happen.

Evidencing that his daughter had not returned, Martín Mestre went to Jaime Saade’s house, where he found the man’s mother cleaning blood, also indicated that during the night Nancy had tried to commit suicide, for which she was in a clinic, where he died.

Finally, the official opinion of the Police determined that Nancy had not committed suicide, since the young woman died after being shot in the right side of the head, and the traces of gunpowder were on the left hand, in addition to the fact that the body presented symptoms of abuse.

For this reason, the court sentenced Jaime Saade to 27 years in prison for the murder of Nancy Mestre, but Saade was not in Colombia, having traveled abroad on January 1, 1994.

“God’s times are perfect, and in everything he indicates how it should be, at no time did I doubt that we were going to achieve it, and in addition to asking God to give me tenacity and time to continue in this fight and that the My daughter’s crime will not go unpunished, and that the murderer, Jaime Saade Cormane, will pay for what he did,” Martín Mestre, Nancy Mestre’s father, told El Heraldo. with Infobae

