THEY REPORT THAT SOME 100,000 KILOS OF MARIJUANA HAVE BEEN REMOVED FROM CIRCULATION « cde News

CONCEPCIÓN (Special envoy) In a large operation, it was possible to locate an area of ​​large marijuana crops, and several kilos of chopped marijuana were found on private property. The owner of the property has been making complaints about the presence of traffickers within her ranch who deforest to meet her objectives.

The procedure was carried out by the Internal Defense Operations Command (CODI) and the National Anti-Drug Secretariat (SENAD), following the complaint made by Ramona Espinosa Leite, owner of the Ramonita estate, located in the district of Yby Yau, department of Conception.

Numerous interventions have already been made within the farm that marijuana users use as a base in the area. Given these complaints and the interventions carried out in the place, the owner of the property of almost 11 thousand hectares, can only enter her land with the accompaniment of the public forces.

In operations carried out just this April, they reported that they have removed some 100,000 kilos of marijuana from circulation. Several hectares of plantations were found, in addition to chopped marijuana and the coup amounts to outrageous sums.

During the operations, a total of 41 camps of people who work in marijuana crops were found. This demonstrates the large number of people who operated in what is considered a true town, taking into account the numerous shelters found.

