Novi Sad commemoration for the victims of the school shooting | Info

Hundreds of people from Novi Sad, mostly high school students, gathered tonight at Trg slobode (near the Miletić monument) to light candles in memory of those killed in the shooting at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School in Belgrade.

Source: Anatolia/Aleksandar Jovanović

The rally was spontaneous, for which the invitation was extended through social networks, so it took place without a speaker, although some representatives of opposition parties were among those present.

Citizens mostly commented on the events in Belgrade in disbelief, and some even resented the sensationalist reporting of some tabloids. After the one-hour meeting, the citizens dispersed.



U In the unprecedented tragedy at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School in Belgrade, a thirteen-year-old boy, a seventh-grade student of that school, shot and killed eight students and a school guard, and wounded six children and a teacher.

The Government of Serbia has declared Friday, Saturday and Sunday as days of mourning.

(Anatolia)