They rescue one of the three missing fishermen off the coast of San Mateo

Flavio Barceló of Venezuelan nationalityone of the three fishermen who disappeared while they were doing fishing, it was rescued.

The man was found alive on the afternoon of this Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Together with Berceló, the Ecuadorians Heriberto Holguín and Jhon Palma left the port of San Mateo to fish for bottom spinel on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

The men were traveling aboard the Emily Denisse launch.

Relatives indicated that they should return this Wednesday morning, but they did not.

It was reported that the boat turned upside down off the coast of San Mateo, with its engine and all fishing implements.

In this way, the relatives ruled out that it is a possible case of piracy-style robbery.

Fishermen and relatives rather believe that a whale turned the boat in which the three men were traveling.

Colleagues from Puerto Cayo, Santa Rosa, Ligüiqui, San Mateo, San Lorenzo and even from Manta joined the search for the missing.

In addition, the relatives went to the Captaincy of the Port of Manta to request the help of the Ecuadorian Navy.

They hope that helicopters will be used to search for the other two fishermen who are still missing. Felipe Rivera is the owner of the boat in which they were traveling.

Read more about this fact in our print or digital edition this Thursday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

