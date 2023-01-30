They tied genitals with wire to a dog to avoid getting pregnant
Prosecutors from the Special Group for the Fight against Animal Abuse (Gelma) made two accusations against the alleged perpetrators of causing the death of a dog and a cat, and obtained a conviction against two people who caused serious injuries to a canine.
Maya, Susy and Berlin They are the names of three pets, two puppies and a cat, who suffered different mistreatment, two of them did not manage to survive. Maya is the only survivor after suffering severe pain with her genitals from having them tied up with wire to avoid getting pregnant.
Those responsible for these aberrations must answer to justice for animal abuse, which cites: Anyone who, by any means or procedure, mistreats a domestic, tamed, wild vertebrate or exotic vertebrate animal, causing death or injuries that seriously impair their health or physical integrity, will incur a prison sentence of twelve (12) to thirty-six (36) months, and special disqualification from one (1) to three (3) years for the exercise of a profession, trade, trade or possession that is related to animals. and a fine of five (5) to sixty (60) current legal monthly minimum wages.
‘Maya’ had her genitals tied with wire so as not to get pregnant
They were sentenced to 10 months in prison and inability to own animals for the same time two people who seriously injured a dog they owned named ‘Maya’.
A ‘Maya’ they tied her genitals so that, supposedly, she would not get pregnant. In the rural area of Toledo (Norte de Santander), those sentenced today tied the animal’s genitals with wire to prevent it from becoming pregnant. For this case that happened in January 2021, the aggressors were found responsible for the crime of animal abuse.
‘Susy’ was kicked to death
On March 16, 2022, Howard Orejuela would have kicked a canine named ‘Susy’, owned by some neighbors, in the Robledo neighborhood, in Medellín (Antioquia). The man apparently hit the animal because it barked at him.
´Susy´ received a strong kick that caused serious internal injuries that caused her death. As a result of the attack, ‘Susy’ began to vomit and she was taken to a veterinary doctor, but she died. In this sense, Orejuela was charged with the crime of aggravated animal abuse.
The cat ‘Berlin’ was beaten to death for jumping into a neighbor’s yard
The Prosecutor’s Office presented before a guarantee control judge Ramón Antonio Vásquez Agudelo, who is accused of causing the death of a cat named ‘Berlín’, on June 23, 2022, in Itagüí (Antioquia).
According to the investigation, the man allegedly hit the cat with a stick because it jumped and fell into the patio of his house. Vásquez Agudelo was charged with the crime of aggravated animal abuse.