Prosecutors from the Special Group for the Fight against Animal Abuse (Gelma) made two accusations against the alleged perpetrators of causing the death of a dog and a cat, and obtained a conviction against two people who caused serious injuries to a canine.

Maya, Susy and Berlin They are the names of three pets, two puppies and a cat, who suffered different mistreatment, two of them did not manage to survive. Maya is the only survivor after suffering severe pain with her genitals from having them tied up with wire to avoid getting pregnant.

Those responsible for these aberrations must answer to justice for animal abuse, which cites: Anyone who, by any means or procedure, mistreats a domestic, tamed, wild vertebrate or exotic vertebrate animal, causing death or injuries that seriously impair their health or physical integrity, will incur a prison sentence of twelve (12) to thirty-six (36) months, and special disqualification from one (1) to three (3) years for the exercise of a profession, trade, trade or possession that is related to animals. and a fine of five (5) to sixty (60) current legal monthly minimum wages.

