José Mourinho has tried to undermine the dominance of Napoli. He came close and resisted until four minutes from the end, but he too had to surrender to Simeone’s goal. “From the first minute we played well – underlined Special One – and, even when we went down 1-0, we had control, we pressed high, defended well… This is a game we lost, but we’re going out from the field more confident than when we entered it. We were the ones who made Napoli suffer the most, which scared them the most. Seeing that our three substitutions are three children who were in the Primavera last year and who entered like this tonight well, it fills me with pride.

Football is sometimes unfair – added Mou -: we deserved to win and this knockout is ultra undeserved. I said to the boys: Sad face, but ‘full’ soul because we did well. Let’s forget the defeat and the standings and think that we’ve already played the difficult away games. In the past there was a mental block during away games like these, but now we play well. We had already demonstrated it at San Siro against Milan and Inter and at the Juventus Stadium. For me it is a joy. Now head to Wednesday’s match in Rome in the Coppa Italia.”

ZANIOLO AND THE FAMILY — See also Roma-Atalanta, Zaniolo asks for the penalty, Chiffi ignores him. Mou loses his head and is expelled The question about Zaniolo is inevitable: “Abraham’s injury won’t push us to bring Zaniolo back to the center of Rome. I don’t know if Abraham’s stop and Matic’s stops are fatigue or injuries. Regardless of this, I want people like that, people who he wants to play for Roma, fight for this squad. If you don’t feel good in the family, you have to find a solution and leave. The family is for people who want to be with the family.”

SCUDETTO STAR — Then the compliments for Napoli: “I thank Spalletti for the birthday present he gave me before the match. I haven’t opened it yet. You can see that your Napoli have the star of champions, I know them well because I’ve won 8 championships… In key moments of the season, the star lights up for you. Napoli will certainly be champions.” Despite this and a squad that Mou certainly doesn’t consider on the level of the blue one, however, his Roma didn’t disfigure: “Pellegrini could see that he wasn’t at the top, that he didn’t have the right intensity because he hasn’t trained for two weeks with us. Our team, with one game a week, can be very strong. If you have to play two or three, it’s more difficult. However, we tried to press high, accepting risks, and we did what we had to, taking risks. with Mancini who marked Kvara well”.

