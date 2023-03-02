The Government of Cesar, through its social networks, reported that a project was approved that seeks to create a new ring road in Valledupar, on a dual carriageway, to communicate to the north and south of the city. The work will have an investment of $104,883 million, and will have 10.4 kilometers.

“The travel time between the Obelisk roundabout and the north will now have an alternate route that will skirt the city, passing through the back of the Citadel 450 Years and La Nevada neighborhood to connect to the College of Comfacesar”, initially said the territorial entity.

They also announced that this week the contractual process will begin. In addition, the project includes the construction of 4 new roundabouts.

“They were months of work in the formulation stage in which we highlight the important support provided by the Mayor @MelloCastroG, who also contributes to the project about $10 billion for all public street lighting”, they concluded.