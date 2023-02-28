Home News They would summon managers of Emdupar and Aguas del Cesar to the Assembly
News

They would summon managers of Emdupar and Aguas del Cesar to the Assembly

by admin
They would summon managers of Emdupar and Aguas del Cesar to the Assembly

The new manager in charge of the Valledupar Public Services Company (Emdupar), Edward Gómez, would be summoned to the Cesar Departmental Assembly as a guest to put on the table, once again, the problems that exist with this service in the municipality.

That was the proposal made by the deputy Claudia Margarita Zuleta to the board of directors of the corporation, chaired by Camilo Lacouture, arguing that “At this time it is unheard of that Valledupar corregimientos still have to beg for a drop of water.”

For the deputy, this situation represents “Absolute negligence, unacceptable state abandonment. The inhabitants deserve a response from those who have the obligation to change that reality.”

Lea: Eduar Gómez, new manager in charge of Emdupar

WATERS OF CAESAR

For his part, the president of the departmental duma responded to Zuleta to make the formal proposal with a questionnaire to invite Gómez, who is an administrator in International Trade, a specialist in Marketing Management and a master’s degree in Smart Cities and Territories.

Lea: “Municipalities must operate the works”: manager of Aguas del Cesar

“We must also invite Aguas del Cesar to see what they have been able to solve because they called me leaders of Guacoche and Guacochito who are abandoned, no one is providing them the service of taking them a tanker truck to give away the precious liquid,” Lacouture expressed during the eighteenth extraordinary session on Monday.

See the complete 18th session of the Departmental Assembly of Cesar: https://fb.watch/iZ0xfnclKV/?mibextid=v7YzmG

See also  Sichuan: Large-scale tax rebates were launched yesterday, and the "Tax and Electricity Index Loans" were released simultaneously_SME_Policy Implementation_Taxation

You may also like

Announcement on Public Solicitation and Abolition of the...

The 17-year-old affected by meningitis is very serious,...

Who are the new Ministers of National Education...

Baia di Soverato-Satriano tourist port, redevelopment and environmental...

Yopal climbed five positions in the last two...

The first meeting of the Standing Committee of...

The police rescue a greyhound that escaped on...

This Tuesday, February 28, new mobilizations in Medellín

Football: Salernitana; Milan, group victory – Campania

Alejandro Gaviria: the premonitory minister who predicted his...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy