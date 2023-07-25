Thieves Steal $100,000 Truck in Minutes Using iPad in Miami

Title: Miami Residents Fall Victim to String of Cuban-Involved Robberies

Subtitle: Thieves Successfully Steal Truck Worth $100K within Minutes, as Police Investigate Ongoing Crime Spree

Miami, FL – In a daring heist that lasted mere minutes, a luxury truck worth $100,000 was stolen from a Cuban resident residing in Miami’s southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, according to reports coming in from local press. The incident has garnered attention due to the thieves’ uncanny ability to cut alarm cables using an iPad, enabling them to swiftly abscond with the stolen vehicle.

The victim, identified as William Rodicio, spoke to reporters on Monday during an interview with America TeVe. He revealed that it took more than a year for his coveted black Ford F-150 King Ranch to be delivered, only for it to be taken away from him in a matter of minutes. Security cameras, which captured the entire incident, showed the criminals disabling the alarm system before forcing their way into the vehicle by manipulating Ford’s software via an iPad.

Authorities reported that the theft occurred in the early hours of Sunday, and an investigation is already underway. Shockingly, Rodicio mentioned that this was not an isolated incident, as other residents residing in the 204 Avenue and 130 Street area have also had their Ford F-150 King Ranch trucks stolen, with no success in recovering them so far.

Notably, this recent wave of robberies involving Cuban individuals has been causing concern throughout Miami-Dade. In a separate incident last week, 34-year-old Davislay González Machuat from Hialeah was apprehended by the police while attempting to remove a car’s converter with a cutting saw, in the vicinity of the Extended Stay America hotel. Furthermore, a young Cuban-origin woman named Karla Martínez was caught on a security camera stealing packages from Amazon, with assistance from her partner Jandry Placeres, who is now a fugitive from justice. Both incidents were reported in western Hialeah.

In an unrelated case, it was discovered at the end of June that Dainiel Sardiñas, a Cuban who had recently immigrated to the United States, fell victim to a robbery after having $5,000 stolen from his vehicle shortly after visiting the bank. The incident raised questions regarding the origin of the money.

These incidents have prompted local authorities to intensify their efforts to combat this emerging crime trend and protect Miami residents from further harm. Officials urge residents to remain vigilant and take appropriate security measures to safeguard themselves and their properties.

As investigations continue, law enforcement agencies are determined to bring these criminals to justice and put an end to the troubling series of thefts that have impacted the community.

