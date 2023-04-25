Thieves would be stealing the air conditioning cables in Valledupar

Through social networks, a citizen denounced that the air cables are being stolen conditioned in Valledupar. “Meanwhile in the city of Valledupar or is it Gothic?, the air cables are stolen. They have flogged the restaurant area of ​​the Novalito park and other commercial areas of the city, the last straw, there is no one to respond ”the user wrote.

Mayors don’t cry, mayors bill #Shakira and meanwhile in @ValleduparCity or will it be Gothic? The air cables are stolen, they have whipped the restaurant area of ​​the Novalito park and other commercial areas of the city, the last straw, no one who answers? pic.twitter.com/gao3ZuQQCk — juan abuchaibe (@abuchaibejabc) April 24, 2023

In the first video you can see how the criminal in an agile way climbs on the roof to commit the crime. In the other clip a thief is observed walk slowly and stealthily noticing that there are no people in what appears to be the patio of a house.

Faced with this, another user commented: “I had to experience it where I work, they sell that for a lot at 50,000 pesos and the companies get a minimum of 700,000.”