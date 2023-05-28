Third date in the second round of the Veterans Intermunicipal

Julian Andres Santa

Today the third date of the second round of the Sócrates Valencia Intermunicipal Veterans Tournament will be played, a traditional amateur soccer contest that brings together the best teams from the municipalities of the Coffee Region that do not have professional football but have all the talent and passion.

Arturo Parra, director and organizer of the cup, extended the invitation to attend your preferred match on this Sunday that will take place as follows:

Group A

In Valley of Zion. 1:30 p.m. Altagracia vs. Apia.

In Balboa. 1:30pm. Alcaldía Balboa vs Alquiler de autos Santa Rosa.

In Marseille. 1:30 p.m. La Finquita Marseille vs Hierarchy FC Belén.

In Betulia. 1:30 p.m. Arepas Da Gusto Arabia vs Daniel is Virginia.

In Pereira. 1:30 p.m. Veterans Balboa vs Those of Cuba.

Group B

In La Virginia. 1:30 p.m. Veterans FC vs Yeimons Jeans.

3:30 pm. Virginia FC vs New Generation.

In Marseille. 3:30 pm. Charcoal and Grill Marseille vs Furniture Ferpar Virginia.

In Syria. 1:30 p.m. Computecno Multilentes vs Real Tatama Sanctuary

Group C

In Riosucio. 3:30 pm. Sansiro coffee bar Riosucio vs Academic Quinchía.

In Supia. 3:30 pm. Fenix ​​Sachi Supia vs Risaralda FC

5:30pm. Los 50 Supia vs Besiktas Chaín Supía.