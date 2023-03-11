Bologna – “With the investment of the MAIP Group, a new story is now starting for Bio-on. Thus one of the most complex bankruptcies managed in our area is closed, with the possibility of continuing to use significant plants in the field of eco-sustainable productions, being able to count on high quality skills. We will now evaluate the industrial project with the company and the trade union organizations, which we hope will guarantee an important future for our territory”.

Thus the Councilor for Economic Development and Employment, Vincenzo Collaregarding the approval by the Court of Bologna of the proposed bankruptcy agreement for the acquisition of all the assets of He was submitted by Maip group.

“We thank – Colla concludes – the Court of Bologna and the bankruptcy trustees for the great work done, which led to a solution to the Bio-On crisis, guaranteeing industrial continuity and avoiding a dangerous unpacking. An operation carried out without social caesuras, which has made it possible to maintain both the activity of the plant and the great wealth of skills present”.

The proposal was made by the company Haruki Spa, 75% controlled by Maip Compounding Srl and 25% by Plastotecnica Srl (both belonging to the Maip Group), specifically set up for the acquisition of the bioplastics company in Bologna. Haruki will be endowed with initial assets of approximately 20 million to guarantee the execution of the composition proposal and to begin the process of recovery, development and restart of the Castel San Pietro company.

