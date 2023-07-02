Home » This is how the last parade of the Bambuco Festival was experienced in its 62nd edition
by admin
Splendor and joy in the last parade of the Bambuco Festival in its 62nd edition, it was lived in the Avenida Circunvalar de Neiva.

The city of Neiva vibrated to the beat of traditional music and overflowing joy during the last parade of the Bambuco Festival in its 62nd edition. From the early hours of the morning, the 23 candidates for the National Bambuco Reign proudly wore their handmade costumes , filling the streets of the city with color and tradition.

The event was a true showcase of the cultural richness and diversity of the region. Large troupes and cultural representations typical of each locality were present, enriching the parade with their dances, songs and folkloric manifestations. Tourists and locals gathered on the ring road to witness this unique spectacle.

The parade was the perfect setting for attendees to appreciate the elegance and skill of the candidates for the National Bambuco Reign, who demonstrated their passion for culture and their commitment to the preservation of ancestral traditions.

With applause and harangues, the public celebrated each step of the participants, recognizing their talent and dedication. The contagious energy of music and dance merged in a festive atmosphere that exalted the identity of the Huilense people.

With this majestic parade, the Bambuco festivities in San Juan and San Pedro in Neiva are officially coming to an end. However, the emotion and the expectation remain at the highest, since tonight the evening of election and coronation of the national queen of bambuco will take place, where one of the outstanding candidates will rise with the crown and represent the Huila folklore.

