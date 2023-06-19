This is the cost of the tickets for the Colombian soccer final

Everything is ready for the grand final of Colombian soccer between Nacional and Millonarios.

Nacional and Millonarios managed to reach the final in the first semester of Colombian Soccer and everything is ready for this great sports party. Here are the prices for both parties.

First leg: Nacional vs. Millionaires at the Atanasio Girardot

For season ticket holders, ticket prices vary according to the sectors of the stadium. The price ranges are as follows:

Localities of the north, south and reduced mobility grass: From $52,000 to $310,000.

It should be noted that in this match, the popular bar Los Del Sur will return to their stands after serving their penalty in the match against Deportivo Pasto.

For the general public, Atlético Nacional has announced the following prices:

North, south and grass areas with reduced mobility: $65,000.

VVIP Zone: $450,000, offering a premium experience.

It is important to mention that the prices for the general public vary slightly compared to the prices for season ticket holders, ranging from $13,000 to $40,000.

Return match: Millionaires Vs. Nacional

The general ticket office will be available as of this holiday Monday, with a maximum of four (4) tickets per ID in all stands. On Friday, June 23, all available positions will be released for the exciting commitment between Millonarios and Atlético Nacional.

The prices for subscribers are the following:

Upper South Side: $49,000.

Lateral Norte Alta: $49.000.

Eastern General Baja North and South: $63,000.

Oriental Central Baja: $87.000.

Oriental Preferential Alta North and South: $89,000.

Oriental Central Alta: $116.000.

Occidental General Baja North and South: $116,000.

Occidental Central Baja: $159.000.

Occidental Central Alta: $159.000.

Western Preferential High North and South: $159,000.

The prices for the general ticket office are the following:

Upper South Side: $89,000.

Lateral Norte Alta: $89.000.

Oriental General Baja North and South: $183,000.

Oriental Central Baja: $245.000.

Oriental Preferential Alta North and South: $261,000.

Oriental Central Alta: $280.000.

Occidental General Baja North and South: $328,000.

Occidental Central Baja: $429.000.

Occidental Central Alta: $429.000.

Western Preferred High North and South: $429,000.

We are ready for the Grand Finale! 🎫🏟️💙⚽️ ▶️ Subscribers can now enter to make their recharges in ▶️ Loose ticket office starting tomorrow Monday. All the information on sales hours through our official networks. pic.twitter.com/OZwHtdYZMw – Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) June 19, 2023

