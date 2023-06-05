Home » This Sunday afternoon in Santa Marta says goodbye with a colorful landscape
News

This Sunday afternoon in Santa Marta says goodbye with a colorful landscape

by admin
This Sunday afternoon in Santa Marta says goodbye with a colorful landscape

And magical sunset samarium adorned the sky this Sunday to welcome the night.

In images captured from the Bay the spectacular panorama in which the colors adorned the landscape.

After a cloudy day with a hint of rain, Santa Marta receive the night with a temperature Approximately 28 degrees Celsius and a partly cloudy sky.

It might interest you: Video of the first sunset in June captured from the Bay of Santa Marta

See also  Li Keqiang: Stabilize the economic fundamentals and ensure basic people's livelihood - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be dark without losing...

Dr. Yasmin Rashid’s presence outside Jinnah House proved:...

The before and after of Laura Barjum from...

Carlo Calenda’s proposal: “Ban social networks under 13”

Meticulously organize and implement the race against time...

Prime Minister’s meeting with the leaders of different...

Subject was injured while trying to flee from...

Avengers: Infinity War – did Thanos kill the...

Bad weather: schools closed in Baiso nel Reggiano...

British tourist was cornered, beaten and robbed by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy