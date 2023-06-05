This Sunday afternoon in Santa Marta says goodbye with a colorful landscape

11
And magical sunset samarium adorned the sky this Sunday to welcome the night.
In images captured from the Bay the spectacular panorama in which the colors adorned the landscape.
After a cloudy day with a hint of rain, Santa Marta receive the night with a temperature Approximately 28 degrees Celsius and a partly cloudy sky.
It might interest you: Video of the first sunset in June captured from the Bay of Santa Marta
See also Li Keqiang: Stabilize the economic fundamentals and ensure basic people's livelihood - Xinhua English.news.cn