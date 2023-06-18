Those who are not with the Petro Government will march to the streets

On this occasion, the citizens who remain dissatisfied with the policies of the current president will demonstrate in the so-called ‘march of the majorities’.

For the opponents of President Gustavo Petro, there are many reasons why they consider it necessary to take to the streets and raise their voices in protest against what for them is an outrage against the people; the reforms, the increase in gasoline, the insecurity and lack of respect towards the public force, the different scandals that have involved what was the campaign for the presidency, the jams to congressmen for the approval of the reforms, the perks to Criminal groups such as the ELN, in order to achieve the aforementioned Total Peace, are some of the triggers for the opposition parties, the media and the general public to confront, question and generate resistance to the current Government of ‘change’.

In this sense, the different social movements, trade unions, citizens and opposition parties, are calling for a demonstration that will take place in different cities of the country, this Tuesday, June 20. In the specific case of the department of Risaralda, the active reserves of the military forces and the Risaralda en Marcha por Colombia movement are two of the biggest promoters of the #ALaCalle20J event.

This new social mobilization is called for by renowned political leaders such as former presidential candidate Enrique Gómez, former Defense Minister Diego Molano, Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay of the Democratic Center and former Bogotá mayor Enrique Peñalosa, who has been one of the main critics of the current president.

Risaralda in March

According to Ana María Medina, one of the leaders of this demonstration, people will be explained why they have to continue fighting for the homeland, “this country does not belong, the people who are going to march know the conditions in which the country, we are governed by gangsters, by terrorists, by criminals, by the most corrupt that the Colombian land has been able to give birth to and now we are in a very serious risk, the guerrillas want to come and take over all of us; We cannot allow guerrillas like the ELN to be financed, for example, so that they don’t kidnap us,” she concluded.

For this type of communities, it is necessary to continue exerting pressure through the different possible legal mechanisms, since they say that the country cannot be left at the mercy of what the current Government wants to do, for this, they consider that the regional elections of the October are vital and will play a leading role in the direction the country can take in the coming years.

Reservations

The thousands of reservists and active veterans that the country has, have also expressed their intention to march, according to Osvaldo Triana, one of the veterans of the military forces, it is necessary to leave on June 20, “we must embrace our civilian population and show them our full support in this noble cause, they can count on us, they have an active reserve, unified, strengthened, trained and ready to defend them when the circumstances of the country so require, for this reason I invite the entire civilian population and veterans to participate in this great national march”.

Given

The march is scheduled to start in Makro – Dosquebradas at 10 am; arriving at the Risaralda Governor’s Square

reactions

Ana Maria Medina

Spokesperson Risaralda in March

“We are calling this march the mobilization with action, we already have a complaint of impeachment filed since May 3 in the accusations commission, we already sent a right of petition and we are going to go out and demand that the accusations commission initiate the impeachment trial against Gustavo Petro for the violation of the electoral caps, article 109 of paragraph 7 of the national constitution, on the viaduct we will stop to pay tribute to the national anthem, we will arrive at the governor’s office and we will observe a minute of silence for the fallen heroes, for the soldiers who have murdered”.

osvaldo triana

active reserve military forces

“Good Colombians who cannot accompany us, do it symbolically, take your flag out to the balcony, wave it when the march is passing, remember that this is a just cause, we are fighting for the freedom and order of Colombia, that the entire community The international community realizes that the Colombian people have risen up and that they are against this oppressive government, freedom and order, that is why I call on all the active reserves of the army, navy, air force and our police to arrive at the meeting point in Macro”.