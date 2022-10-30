[The Epoch Times, October 29, 2022]The incident of Hu Jintao being carried away is still fermenting. One of the main points of concern remains why Xi Jinping is humiliating Hu so much? What happened before Hu was taken away?

When analyzing this issue, many people noticed one thing, that is, Hu wanted to open the red folder in front of him, but was stopped by Li Zhanshu. Next, Hu reached out to get the red folder in front of Xi Jinping, but was stopped by Li Zhanshu. Xi stopped. It can be seen that there must be a name in the folder. But many people didn’t notice one thing, that is, Hu’s stunned and confused expression during this period. Translated into language, this expression seems to be saying: “What’s going on?” “How is it like this?” Obviously, only when something obviously unexpected happened and the truth was not clarified for a while, Only one person has this look.

So here comes the question: What happened to Hu before he tried to open the folder?

According to media reports, Hu’s video was filmed after the closed-door meeting at the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the media entered the venue. That is to say, the closed-door meeting came before, and Hu was going to flip through the folder later. So what is the content of the closed-door meeting? The party media made it very clear that the members of the Central Committee and the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection were officially voted, and by the end of the closed-door meeting, the election results had already come out.

Now that Hu Jintao attended the closing ceremony, he must have known the election results of the Central Committee members before he had to look through the folders. A logical inference is that it was this result that was unexpected to him. Specifically, the person he thought would definitely be elected was not elected, so he was stunned. So who does he think will be elected for sure? The first is of course his beloved general Li Keqiang, the second may be Wang Yang of the regiment faction, and possibly his son Hu Haifeng.

Why do I say that Hu Jintao would definitely think that these people, especially Li Keqiang and Wang Yang, would be elected to the Central Committee? As we all know, if Xi Jinping wants to be re-elected, he must get rid of the elders represented by the Tuan faction and the Jiang faction who oppose him. How to get it? Only promise to them: as long as you support Xi’s re-election, Xi will agree to place your people in the center of power, or even to the top of power. The elders do not want to fight with Xi Jinping and lose both sides. Even if they do not want Xi Jinping to specialize, they will agree to Xi Jinping’s re-election based on the political interests promised by Xi Jinping. In this way, the power game between Xi Jinping and the elders has reached a balance: Xi Jinping is re-elected, and the elders’ people remain in office. The political deal is mutually beneficial and the outcome is acceptable to both parties. And Li Keqiang and Wang Yang are the people Hu Jintao and Xi Jinping negotiated in advance to stay in office. This is also corroborated by an internal message from Wang Juntao, chairman of the National Committee of China Democracy Party, to The Epoch Times on the 25th. This information was provided to him by a vice-ministerial-level official of the Communist Party of China. The source said that Xi had reached an agreement with Hu Jintao to allow Li Keqiang and Wang Yang to remain in office, and Hu Chunhua to become a permanent member.

But when the list of the new Central Committee members came out, Hu discovered that Li Keqiang and Wang Yang were not on the list. What does this mean? This means that neither of them can remain on the Standing Committee, because only Central Committee members can be elected to the Standing Committee. This result is completely different from the original agreement between Hu and Xi. Hu not only did not expect it at all, but it may be unbelievable, so his face is both stunned and confused. “What the hell is going on?” It was precisely because he wanted to find out what was going on that he went to look at the folder.

Why can I find out by flipping through the folders? Because the folder contains nothing but a list of candidates for the Central Committee. Yu Zhanao, a Beijing-based correspondent of Spanish media ABC International, published an article on the 24th saying that some photos they took with a 400-degree telephoto lens showed that the folder that led to Hu Jintao being taken away from the meeting contained “a copy of the party leadership. list”. “Although it can’t be seen clearly from a distance, some characters can be seen, showing an electoral list with members of the Central Committee and the Disciplinary Inspection Commission.” Just imagine, if Li Keqiang and Wang Yang were on the list of candidates, it would be impossible not to Being elected (the CCP’s elections have always been through the motions); on the other hand, if their names are not on the list, it means that Xi Jinping played hard on Hu Jintao and fell for Xi. That is to say, as long as the list is opened, the truth will be revealed, so Hu Cai stared at the folder again and again. It is precisely because once Hu Jintao has read the list, he will know everything, and the next situation will be difficult to clean up, so Xi Jinping will keep him from watching until he is removed from the venue.

However, I think that no matter how confused Hu Jintao was, because he was repeatedly prevented from flipping through the folders until he was asked to leave by Xi Jinping, he must have understood when he left that there was a ghost in the list, and he was fooled. That’s why he took a picture of Li Keqiang.

How black and rogue the CCP is, if you didn’t know much about it before, you should have opened your eyes and gained insight this time!

