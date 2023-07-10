Thousands of Haitians Rally in Miami to Bring Attention to Chaos and Crime in Haiti

Thousands of Haitians Rally in Miami to Protest Crime and Chaos in Their Homeland

Miami, FL – In an effort to draw attention to the escalating chaos and crime back in their homeland, thousands of Haitians took part in a demonstration in Miami-Dade County this Sunday. The protest was part of a series of international mobilizations organized under the banner of “Relief For Haiti.”

Carrying Haitian flags and dressed in white, the protesters marched from a North Miami school to the city hall, braving the scorching heat that has been affecting much of the United States. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was present at the beginning of the demonstration, showing her support for the cause.

The Haitians held signs condemning violence and demanding peace, while also pleading for support from the Joe Biden administration. The demonstration also took place in Boston, where there is a significant Haitian population, reminding the world of the assassination of President Jovenel Moise on July 7, 2021.

Florida is home to the largest number of Haitians in the United States, with nearly half a million residing in the state. Massachusetts follows closely behind, with over 80,000 Haitian residents. For many Haitians, visiting their homeland has become too dangerous, as Roseline Joseph shared with Miami channel 7News, “I am from Haiti. I used to go on vacation there; I can’t go on vacation anymore because it’s so scary.”

The current crisis in Haiti is mainly characterized by widespread kidnappings and gang violence. In 2022 alone, the country experienced a sharp increase in homicides, totaling 2,183, and kidnappings, reaching 1,359 cases. These figures represent more than double the previous year, according to data from the United Nations.

Addressing the situation, the U.S. government expressed its support for the Haitian government’s request to deploy a special multinational force to assist the country. During a meeting with Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated the urgency of reaching a consensus to restore democratic order in Haiti.

The protest in Miami served as a powerful reminder of the ongoing struggles faced by Haitians both at home and abroad. As they marched through the streets, they not only sought support for their compatriots but also called for an end to the violence that has plagued their nation.

