Press conference where both leaders sealed an alliance.

Luis “Tiki” González Vaesken, candidate for deputy for Alto Paraná, List 1, Option 4, regional leader of Republican Force and Senator Lilian Samaniego, candidate for another term in the Upper House, List 1, Option 8, both of the Association The National Republican (ANR), announced at a press conference that their political forces will unite for the April 30 electoral work.

Tiki highlighted the importance of the union of these two teams taking into account that Lilian Samaniego is the woman with the most votes in the ANR in the last inmates, and the electoral strength of women in the country cannot be ignored, and even more so in this department where there are several candidates for elective positions.

Meanwhile, Lilian Samaniego recognized that Tiki is an emerging leader in the colorado forces of Alto Paraná, and his attachment to supporting the education and training of young people is of fundamental importance for the future of the country. “I am sure that we will both be in Congress serving our Nation,” said the senator.

Samaniego also garnered the support of several other departmental leaders on his tour of the East, since he was with the mayors of Juan León Mallorquín, Elvio Coronel; and from Yguazú, Mauro Kawano, who are part of the team of the candidate for deputy Liz Acosta, in turn supported by a large number of colorado bases from the department and other former candidates who participated in the December inmates.

