Tim grants exclusive period to KKR for network, binding offer by Sept. 30 From Reuters

© Reuters. The Tim logo on a smartphone. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/

MILAN (Reuters) – Telecom Italia’s board of directors (BIT:) has deemed that the offer presented by KKR for the fixed network is preferable, “in terms of feasibility and relative timing”, as well as being superior to the competitor’s offer presented by the consortium formed by Cdp Equity and Macquarie.

The Board therefore unanimously mandated the CEO to start, exclusively, an improvement negotiation with Kkr, aimed at obtaining the presentation of a final and binding offer “as soon as possible and in any case no later than 30 September” .

According to a press release from the telecommunications company, any operation involving the disposal of NetCo remains subject to obtaining legal authorizations, including those pertaining to the Golden Power and Antitrust process.

(Giancarlo Navach, editing Andrea Mandalà)

