Timothy Weah at Juve, ‘my father decisive in the choice’ – Piedmont

Timothy Weah at Juve, 'my father decisive in the choice'

Timothy Weah at Juve, 'my father decisive in the choice'

‘In Turin there is an excellent team and an excellent technical staff’

(ANSA) – TURIN, JULY 01 – “My father George is a great Juventus fan and this helped me in my choice.

I’m arriving at one of the biggest clubs, it’s a dream come true and I can’t wait to start now.” These were the first words of the new Juventus player Timothy Weak to the Juventus channels. “My father’s time at Milan – he added – made part of my family’s history and now your son has the opportunity to play in Serie A, in one of the most important leagues.”

After a past as a wing forward, Weah jr specialized as a low winger, “but I will play where the coach tells me and in the position that is most useful to the team. I like running, crossing, making assists and I hope to contribute to many goal.

I hope – concluded Timothy Weah – to achieve great goals at Juventus, here there is an excellent team, excellent technical staff and fantastic personnel who work behind the scenes. (HANDLE).

