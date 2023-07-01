Timothy Weah at Juve, ‘my father decisive in the choice’ – Piedmont

‘In Turin there is an excellent team and an excellent technical staff’

(ANSA) – TURIN, JULY 01 – “My father George is a great Juventus fan and this helped me in my choice.



I’m arriving at one of the biggest clubs, it’s a dream come true and I can’t wait to start now.” These were the first words of the new Juventus player Timothy Weak to the Juventus channels. “My father’s time at Milan – he added – made part of my family’s history and now your son has the opportunity to play in Serie A, in one of the most important leagues.”



After a past as a wing forward, Weah jr specialized as a low winger, “but I will play where the coach tells me and in the position that is most useful to the team. I like running, crossing, making assists and I hope to contribute to many goal.



I hope – concluded Timothy Weah – to achieve great goals at Juventus, here there is an excellent team, excellent technical staff and fantastic personnel who work behind the scenes. (HANDLE).



