The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held the fifth press conference

To build a beautiful China where man and nature coexist in harmony

Securities Times reporter He Jueyuan reported on the spot

On October 21, the fifth press conference was held at the press center of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Zhai Qing, a member of the Party Group and Vice Minister of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, communicated with reporters on the theme of “Building a Beautiful China with Harmonious Coexistence between Man and Nature”.

Zhai Qing said that the Ministry of Ecology and Environment will fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization, and constantly create a new situation for ecological and environmental protection work. High-level protection promotes high-quality development, creates high-quality life, and contributes to building a beautiful China and comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

A bright background for high-quality development

Zhai Qing said that under the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought, our party regards the construction of ecological civilization as a fundamental plan related to the sustainable development of the Chinese nation, and has carried out a series of fundamental, pioneering and long-term work, creating a world-renowned The ecological miracle and the miracle of green development, and the construction of a beautiful China has taken major steps, which are embodied in three aspects: the in-depth development of pollution prevention and control, the continuous increase in the protection and restoration of ecosystems, and the solid steps in green, circular, and low-carbon development.

Zhai Qing introduced that in terms of pollution prevention and control, in 2021, the average concentration of PM2.5 in cities above the prefecture level nationwide will drop by 34.8% compared with 2015, and the ratio of days with good air quality will reach 87.5%; 84.9%, and the proportion of water bodies inferior to Class V has dropped to 1.2%; soil pollution risks have been effectively controlled, and the entry of “foreign garbage” has been completely banned to achieve the goal of “zero import” of solid waste.

In terms of green, circular and low-carbon development, in 2021, the national carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP will drop by 34.4% compared with 2012, and the proportion of coal in primary energy consumption will drop from 68.5% to 56%. The scale of renewable energy development and utilization, new energy Both the production and sales of automobiles rank first in the world, and green has gradually become a bright background for high-quality development.

Zhai Qing also said that in the next step, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment will adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought, anchor the goal of building a beautiful China, continue to make efforts and make contributions for a long time, make new progress in improving the quality of the ecological environment, and promote economic and social progress. New achievements will be made in developing a comprehensive green transformation, new breakthroughs will be made in establishing and improving a modern environmental governance system, and efforts will be made to create a beautiful China where “green mountains are always there, green waters are always flowing, and the air is always fresh”.

Vigorously develop green finance

Promoting green and low-carbon development is the basis for realizing the harmonious coexistence between man and nature. Zhai Qing said that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment has thoroughly implemented the new development concept, and has unswervingly promoted green and low-carbon development, and promoted a comprehensive green transformation of economic and social development in the battle against pollution and in the process of building a beautiful China. . The main methods include: always focus on prevention at the source; coordinately promote pollution reduction and carbon reduction; actively create green development highlands; innovate green and low-carbon development policies.

In terms of innovative green and low-carbon development policies, Zhai Qing introduced that the national carbon emission rights trading market has launched online transactions, and the first compliance cycle has included 2,162 key emission units in the power generation industry. The cumulative transaction volume of carbon emission allowances is 179 million tons, and the cumulative transaction value is 76.61 billion. The Ministry of Ecology and Environment has carried out the work related to environmental protection tax in an orderly manner, and has effectively supported enterprises to carry out energy-saving and environmental protection transformation and comprehensive utilization of resources. Since 2018, the tax reduction and preferential treatment for lower than the pollutant discharge standard has accumulated more than 10 billion yuan. The Ministry of Ecology and Environment vigorously develops green finance and promotes the innovation of ecological environment-oriented development models. Up to now, it has directed 118 related projects to enter the project reserve bank and recommend them to some financial institutions. These projects involve a total investment of more than 670 billion yuan. Among them, the financing demand was 452 billion yuan. By the end of September, 132.99 billion yuan of credit had been obtained from financial institutions, and 30.24 billion yuan of loans had been issued.

Zhai Qing said that in the next step, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment will adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought, coordinate industrial structure adjustment, pollution control, ecological protection, response to climate change, and coordinate to promote carbon reduction, pollution reduction, green expansion and growth, and strive to promote Build a modernization in which man and nature coexist in harmony.

Promote the formation of green and low-carbon

productive lifestyle

Climate change is a prominent global challenge and concerns the common interests of the international community. Zhai Qing pointed out that for a long time, China will fully integrate the response to climate change into the general strategy of national economic and social development, and regard climate change as an important starting point for promoting the construction of ecological civilization and achieving high-quality development. Through the implementation of the national strategy to actively address climate change, and a series of policy measures such as adjusting the industrial structure, optimizing the energy structure, improving energy efficiency, establishing a market mechanism, and increasing forest carbon sinks, positive progress has been made in various tasks.

According to Zhai Qing, in 2020, China‘s carbon emission intensity will drop by 48.4% compared with 2005, exceeding the target promised to the international community; in 2021, the proportion of coal in my country’s total energy consumption will drop from 72.4% in 2005 to 56.0%, non-profit The proportion of fossil energy consumption reached 16.6%, the installed capacity of renewable energy power generation exceeded 1 billion kilowatts, and the installed capacity of wind, solar, water and biomass power generation ranked first in the world. my country is the country with the largest growth in forest resources and the largest area of ​​artificial afforestation in the world, and is the main force in the global “greening”. my country has successfully launched the national carbon market covering the largest amount of greenhouse gas emissions in the world, effectively giving play to the role of the market mechanism in controlling greenhouse gas emissions and promoting green and low-carbon transformation.

Zhai Qing said that in the next step, my country will continue to implement the national strategy to actively respond to climate change, implement the “1+N” policy system of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality, accelerate the promotion of green and low-carbon transformation in key areas, and vigorously promote the coordinated growth of pollution reduction and carbon reduction. effect. Promote the national carbon market in a stable and orderly manner. Accelerate the research, promotion and application of green and low-carbon technologies, and promote the formation of green and low-carbon production methods and lifestyles.