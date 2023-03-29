After endorsing the arguments of the Attorney General’s Office, a guarantee control judge imposed a security measure in a prison establishment against three people who had shot at members of the National Army.

The events were recorded on March 12 at 4:30 a.m. on a farm located in the Monterrubio corregimiento, rural area of ​​Sabanas de San Ángel (Magdalena), as far as the uniformed officers arrived after receiving information about the presence of people carrying short and long range weapons.

During the procedure, Celina Esther García Blanco, Ana Elena García Mercado and Ramiro Mercado Caballero were captured.

At the scene, the uniformed officers confiscated a 9-millimeter pistol, four magazines, 103 cartridges, four communications radios, four notepads, two release tickets in the name of one of the people who fled the scene, six cell phones, three USB sticks, as well as campaign elements with Army logos, a pickup truck and three motorcycles.

Due to these facts, a prosecutor from the Cesar Section charged them as allegedly responsible for the crime of manufacturing, trafficking and carrying firearms or aggravated ammunition, in competition with manufacturing, trafficking and carrying weapons, ammunition for restricted use by the forces armed.