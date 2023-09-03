Today Air-e makes preventive technical improvements at the Manzanares substation

The event will take place from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

In order to guarantee the normal operation of the Manzanares substation equipment, the Air-e company will carry out a preventive maintenance day this Sunday, September 3.

The event will take place from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. For its execution it will be necessary to de-energize the following sectors in Santa Marta:

In Circuito Alcázares, the neighborhoods will be without power: Santa Helena, June 13, Santa Catalina, Los Naranjos, Boston, Villa Del Carmen, Nuevo Jardín, Perehuetano, El Porvenir, February 8, Villa Bella, Los Faroles.

Likewise, in the Bellavista circuit, the planned interruption will be reflected in the neighborhoods of La Esperanza, El Prado, Bellavista, La Tenería, Riomar, Manzanares. The San Francisco and Santa Rita circuits, which supply the service to the historic center and part of the market, will also be de-energized, suspending service in the Centro and Bavaria sectors from 24th street to 25th street from 8th race to 14th race. The sector from 12th Street to 16th Street from Carrera 1 to Avenida Ferrocarril and the sector from 22nd Street to 24th Street from Carrera 6 to La Avenida Ferrocarril.

In the South circuit, the Cundí, Miraflores, Norte, Pradito, Pescaito neighborhoods, the Port Society sector and the maritime terminal will be suspended.

Circuits Manzanares and Manzanares 7, 8 and 9 will be out of service from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the neighborhoods: Bolivar, Bavaria, Minuto de Dios, Santa Cecilia, Taminaca, Maria Eugenia, Urb. Arcoiris, Urb. Villas De Alejandría, Citadel July 20, El Centro, San Martin, Los Troncos, San Pablo, Ziruma, Santa Cecilia, Pescaito, Olaya Herrera, El Mercado, Pueblito, Territorial.

The Air-e company indicated that in compliance with the safety protocols required by electrical regulations, it will be necessary to suspend the electricity supply during the development of the works.

