Today is the first deadline to send lists of citizens who may be voting jurors

Today is the first deadline to send lists of citizens who may be voting jurors

The National Registry of Civil Status, with the objective of forming the databases of the people who will provide the service of voting juries for the inter-party consultations of June 4, 2023, established that, for public and private companies and educational institutions , the lists must be sent until this Monday, April 10, while the political parties and movements will have until April 19.

Once the files containing the lists of citizens have been received, they will be compared with the National Identification File (ANI) and the electoral census to verify that people meet the qualities required by law for the provision of the service.


Citizens must be listed in a voting jury application template that was designed by the Registrar’s Office to facilitate their completion for the heads of personnel of the companies, and provide them with more security in the information of the citizens who will provide said service to the entity. .

In accordance with paragraph 1 of article 5 of Law 163 of 1994, “Nominators or chiefs of staff who omit to list the employees or workers eligible to be appointed as voting juries, will be sanctioned with dismissal from the position they hold, if they are public servants and, if they are not, with fines equivalent to up to ten ( 10) legal monthly minimum wages in force, in favor of the Revolving Fund of the National Registry of Civil Status”.

According to the electoral calendar, May 20, 15 calendar days before election day, will be the deadline for holding the draw and publishing the lists of voting judges.

