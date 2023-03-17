The National Civil Service Commission carries out the selection process for the DIAN National Tax and Customs Directorate Special Administrative Unit, which offers a total of 4,200 administrative career vacancies to enter as a career server for its staff.

After completing the registration stage in the promotion modality, that is, the one that was directed only to DIAN administrative career servers, the deserted jobs were transferred together with the applicants registered for said jobs to the promotion modality. income. With the registration made, these applicants do not need to pay the participation rights again.

The 4,200 vacancies are divided into different hierarchical levels as follows: 1,106 for technicians, 618 for assistance and 2,476 for professionals. Within these, there are 1,764 vacancies that do not require experience and another 1,400 vacancies that only require work experience.

Casanare: 20 vacancies in Yopal

Boyacá: 90 vacancies (Tunja and Sogamoso)

Goal: 42 vacancies in Villavicencio

Among the professions required for vacancies are: Administration; Architecture; plastic, visual and related arts; Librarianship, others from Social and Human Sciences; Biology, Microbiology and related; Political Science, International Relations; Social Communication, Journalism and related; Public accounting; Sports, Physical Education and Recreation; Law and related; Design; Economy; Education; Nursing; Physical; Mining Engineering, Metallurgy and related; Systems Engineering, Telematics and related; Electronic Engineering, Telecommunications and related; Industrial Engineering and related; Mechanical Engineering and related; Chemical Engineering and related; engineering; Modern Languages, Literature, Linguistics and similar; Mathematics, Statistics and related; Psychology; Advertising and related; Chemistry and related; Public health; Sociology, social work and related; therapies, among others.

Likewise, some vacancies in study requirement only require a baccalaureate degree.

How to take part?

From March 15 to 29, citizens interested in participating will be able to register through the SIMO Support System for Equality, Merit and Opportunity. It is important to clarify that applicants can register for a job within the selection process.

Likewise, they must pay the value of the participation rights, which for the technical and assistance levels is $38,700, while for the professional level it is $58,000, payment that can be made at Bancolombia’s branches and bank correspondents, printing in laser the receipt that is generated in the system, or electronic payment through the PSE platform or the Bancolombia button.

To pay at Bancolombia branches or bank correspondents, the deadline is March 27, while online by PSE is March 29, being the fastest option and which reflects the payment immediately in the system. To carry out your registration and payment of participation rights, you must carry out the following activities:

Consult the agreement and the annex that establishes the rules of the selection process, which can be found on the CNSC website (Development processes)

2. Register in SIMO through the Commission’s website or at the following link

3. Consult the job that matches your profile and identify the number of the corresponding Public Career Employment Offer (OPEC). In this you will find the general information of the position (dependency, city or municipality, number of vacancies); job functions and specific requirements such as education and experience.

4. In the control panel (left side) enter the OPEC number or select the drop-down list of the call field.

5. You can bookmark or select the vacancy of your interest to access the form.

6. Collect and upload the documents and certificates requested according to employment (ID, diplomas and degree certificates, labor and experience certifications, other studies, courses, professional card, and other documents required according to employment, etc.)

7. Before confirming the Registration Data in SIMO, verify that the job chosen really corresponds to the one you wish to aspire to, remember that you can only change or correct your choice before confirming your registration.

8. Click on the employment confirmation button and the system will enable the payment options.

9. Select the payment method and make a single payment of the participation rights for the selected job. (You can only apply for one (1) job in this Selection Process).

10. To formalize your registration, press the “Confirm employment” button and download the proof of your registration. Remember to keep an eye on the CNSC website, social networks and check your notification tray in SIMO frequently to know the development in each of the stages of the selection process.

Source: Public Function

