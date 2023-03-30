Home News Today the TRI debuts against Brazil in the South American Sub 17
Today the TRI debuts against Brazil in the South American Sub 17

date 2023-03-30

This Friday at 7:00 p.m. the Ecuadorian Under 17 team will play their debut match against Brazil. Photo la Tri


The Ecuadorian Under 17 Soccer team will debut this Friday, March 30, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. against Brazil, at the Christian Benítez stadium for the second South American game of this category that takes place in Guayaquil. The first match will be between Colombia vs Uruguay at 4:30 p.m.

The expectation is high for the “MiniTri”, because they won all their friendly matches prior to tonight’s match.

EThe coach of Ecuador, Diego Martínezassured that “the team is ready” and “without pressure” to face the king of the category, since the one that follows him in titles is Argentina, which won it four times.

For its part, Brazil arrives with the responsibility of being the top winner of the tournament with 12 of the 18 titles played.

stars

While Brazil will have Endrick as the top figure in its attack, the Palmeiras youth player signed by Real Madrid, Ecuador will have Kendry Páezwho, due to his great physical and technical conditions, already made his debut at the age of 15 in the Ecuadorian first division with Independiente del Valle.

