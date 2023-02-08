Home News Together we flourish, the political movement registered with the Departmental Assembly of Cesar
News

Together we flourish, the political movement registered with the Departmental Assembly of Cesar

by admin
Together we flourish, the political movement registered with the Departmental Assembly of Cesar

This Tuesday, the significant movement of citizens together we flourish was registered at the headquarters of the National Registry of Civil Status in Valledupar to participate with a closed list to the Assembly of Caesar in the October elections.

The people who searched the community were the political activists Julio Manuel de la Rosa and Saray Vanessa Pertuz, as well as the university student Luis Miguel Rabelo.

For the departmental duma, the applicants will be: Marisol Romero Martínez, community leader and fisherwoman, the law student Gustavo Andrés Oñate, among other citizens such as Abdull Amit Márquez, Luisa Karina Carrillo, Diana Abril de la Rosa, Ubes Daza García and Arlanis Teherán .

The lawyer Jhon Flórez is a pre-candidate for the Governorate and the leader of this movement, however, the writer also told THE PYLON what “He continues to seek the endorsement of the Historical Pact and the alternative parties.”

See also  Miccichè: "Small abuses, the police turn a blind eye"

You may also like

The powers of anti-exchange | The New Century

The construction of digital government makes people’s livelihood...

Bajirá: mayor visited Nuevo Cañaveral indigenous community

Eduard Gómez Ramos new manager in charge of...

The third plenary session of the 14th Municipal...

MinTrabajo reiterates that it does not issue a...

The great body that Andrea Valdiri shows off...

Chinese balloon: The United States released photos of...

Can earthquakes be predicted?

The prospect of green development in the low-carbon...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy