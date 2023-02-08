This Tuesday, the significant movement of citizens together we flourish was registered at the headquarters of the National Registry of Civil Status in Valledupar to participate with a closed list to the Assembly of Caesar in the October elections.

The people who searched the community were the political activists Julio Manuel de la Rosa and Saray Vanessa Pertuz, as well as the university student Luis Miguel Rabelo.

For the departmental duma, the applicants will be: Marisol Romero Martínez, community leader and fisherwoman, the law student Gustavo Andrés Oñate, among other citizens such as Abdull Amit Márquez, Luisa Karina Carrillo, Diana Abril de la Rosa, Ubes Daza García and Arlanis Teherán .

The lawyer Jhon Flórez is a pre-candidate for the Governorate and the leader of this movement, however, the writer also told THE PYLON what “He continues to seek the endorsement of the Historical Pact and the alternative parties.”