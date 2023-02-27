Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau pinpointed the “three key points” to improve the standardized management level of outdoor advertising



In order to further strengthen the standardized management of outdoor advertising, effectively eliminate potential safety hazards, and continue to optimize the city’s “skyline”, the Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau accurately pinpointed the “three key points”, launched a special rectification campaign for outdoor advertising, and continuously improved the refined management level of outdoor advertising .

1. Global investigation. Combined with the recent work priorities, in accordance with the working idea of ​​”horizontal to the side, vertical to the bottom”, relying on the “grid” service model, the main roads of the main and secondary arterial roads, back streets and alleys, open communities, Minxing and Minhe Townships Carry out a “pull-net” investigation to find out the bottom line, so as to go door-to-door and road-by-way, grasp the setting of outdoor advertisements and shop signs in real time, sort out the problem points, and form a list of bottom books, laying a strong foundation for the follow-up outdoor advertising rectification work . At the same time, deeply analyze the areas prone to daily, seasonal, and time-of-day problems, implement “directional inspection + key monitoring”, increase inspection efforts, and ensure that potential safety hazards are eliminated in the bud. At present, more than 280 store recruitment investigations have been completed.

Second, precise “rectification” treatment. According to the “problem list”, with “rectification and file improvement” as the work goal, a special rectification plan for outdoor advertising was formulated in detail, the “one move, one policy” plan was implemented, and the combination of “merchant self-clearing + centralized demolition” was actively advocated. Docking and door-to-door communication, extensively mobilize merchants to rectify and demolish themselves, and implement problem spot tracking and advancement, closed-loop management, and normal supervision; for billboards that have not been rectified within the time limit, abandoned without owners, and difficult to dismantle by themselves, we will cooperate with professional demolition teams. Collaboration + mechanical operation” working mode, centralized and unified demolition, and dynamic “clearing” of problematic billboards. Since the beginning of this month, a total of 17 billboards with an area of ​​about 80 square meters have been removed.

Three, long-term improvement of “quality”. Make good use of the “two steps” of publicity guidance and long-term management, achieve wide publicity, frequent inspections, and good governance, and implement the “three advances” for new outdoor advertising merchants, early intervention, early notification, and early approval, from the source Standardize outdoor advertising settings. At the same time, the “look back and focus on tackling key problems” actions are regularly carried out to maintain a strict management situation, prevent the return of tides and rebound, and ensure that the rectification effect continues to be normal. In addition, timely sum up experience in rectification and improvement, continuously improve working methods, establish and improve the long-term management mechanism of “strict approval, high-frequency inspection, dynamic supervision, and law enforcement guarantee” for outdoor advertising, effectively improve the level of urban refined management, and help the city “rejuvenate” Improve the quality of the face”.