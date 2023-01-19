Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau “Three Lines in Parallel” is doing its best to do a good job in year-end guarantee work



In order to further optimize the environment of the jurisdiction and create a happy, peaceful, clean, orderly, civilized and harmonious festival atmosphere, the Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau closely follows the key points of work, deploys in advance, responds scientifically, and makes precise efforts to do a good job in various security work at the end of the year. Escort for the masses to celebrate the festive season.

1. Adhere to the “high” position and keep the “responsibility line” of guarantee. According to the characteristics of the pre-holiday tourism industry, the focus of research and judgment work was analyzed, and work deployment meetings were held many times, and the city appearance management, order guarantee, safety production and other aspects were continuously increased, so that there were plans, systems, personnel, and implementation. Good pre-holiday order “defense battle”. Gradually improve the work responsibility mechanism, leadership leadership mechanism, assessment and supervision mechanism, benchmark the “task list”, reverse the “timetable”, implement the “responsible person”, effectively improve the political position, comprehensively consolidate the main responsibility, and continuously improve the overall Ability to perform duties. In addition, strictly implement 24-hour on-duty duty, comprehensively strengthen emergency on-duty and emergency response efficiency, and go all out to do a good job in various guarantees.

2. Highlight “practical” measures and keep the “upgrade line” of city appearance. Taking “grid, refinement, and global” management as the starting point, we will comprehensively launch the improvement of city appearance and environment. In response to the phenomenon of increasing city appearance chaos in strict management streets, core business districts, around farmers’ markets, and along scenic spots, ” Focus on guarding, mobile inspections, morning inspections and night inspections, and aerial supervision” combined methods to continuously improve the dual offensive online and offline, and quickly and efficiently optimize the street environment. At the same time, strengthen the inspection and control of back streets and alleys, urban-rural fringe areas, and small market towns, implement fine management in every corner, and effectively build a “horizontal to edge, vertical to the bottom” duty guarantee system to achieve “festival atmosphere” and “city appearance”. Order” win-win. At present, more than 210 city appearance problems have been rectified.

3. Implement “strict” standards and keep the “safety line” at the end of the year. With the goal of establishing the two “safety lines” of bottled gas safety and fireworks and firecrackers safety, a large-scale inspection of catering stores, wholesale departments, and small shops in urban areas and market towns was carried out, focusing on the safe use of bottled gas and the sale of fireworks and firecrackers. Storage situation, maintain a high-pressure law enforcement situation, and resolutely prevent and curb the occurrence of various safety production accidents with strict standards. At the same time, the publicity work will run through the entire process of law enforcement inspections, and through on-site science popularization and case analysis, guide the responsible subjects to firmly establish safety awareness and prevention awareness to ensure the “double safety” of production and operation, life and property. At present, a total of more than 180 shops have been inspected.